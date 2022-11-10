The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.