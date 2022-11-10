IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $103.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDACORP by 355.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

