Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 102.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,139,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

