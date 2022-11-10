SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

SM Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

SM stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SM Energy

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

