DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Critical Survey

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DNAPrint Genomics and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Science 37 has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%.

58.6% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 2.42 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.35

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86%

Summary

Science 37 beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

