Head-To-Head Analysis: Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.70% 5.05% 3.76% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.01 $1.32 billion $3.42 13.45 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kyocera and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyocera and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats On Track Innovations on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. It also provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Further, the company offers smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies. In addition, it provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; and medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics, and jewelry and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. The company offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

