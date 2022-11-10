Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

