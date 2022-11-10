Critical Survey: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) and Its Competitors

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) is one of 965 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ampio Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -$17.08 million -0.26 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.84

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -80.81% -57.90% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,200.28% -120.34% -23.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3353 13447 39566 658 2.66

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.22%. Given Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ampio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

