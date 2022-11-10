Head-To-Head Analysis: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%. Prologis pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 73.21% 10.43% 6.74% ARMOUR Residential REIT -167.83% 12.19% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Prologis and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Prologis has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prologis and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 15 1 3.06 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $145.28, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 21.10 $2.94 billion $5.39 20.18 ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 9.04 $15.36 million ($2.81) -1.97

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.