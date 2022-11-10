Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 173.50%.

In other news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

