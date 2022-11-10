Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $5.09

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $7,980,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

