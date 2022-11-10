Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 19.47 $733.70 million $4.00 33.05 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.29) -3.85

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 57.33% 11.57% 11.23% Skeena Resources N/A -69.08% -56.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franco-Nevada and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44 Skeena Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $167.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 240.04%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Skeena Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

