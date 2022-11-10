Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $245.17

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 81.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 23.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 4,367,790 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.36 on Monday. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

