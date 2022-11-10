Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $93.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.4 %

IBKR opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,938,800. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

