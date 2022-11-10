Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($26.91).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($4,850.43). Insiders bought a total of 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,613 in the last three months.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,000 ($23.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,928.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,864.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,538.46.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

