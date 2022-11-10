Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,589,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

