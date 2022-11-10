Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD opened at $15.04 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

