Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,097 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

