Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

