Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

