Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.30 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

FMC Stock Performance

About FMC

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

