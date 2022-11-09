Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Airbnb by 132.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,578.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

