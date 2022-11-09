Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.00. 166,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,116,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

