Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zebra Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.