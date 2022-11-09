Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

