Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

