Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 349 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

