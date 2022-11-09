Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.