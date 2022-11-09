Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in WM Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 1,018.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 526,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 479,871 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Price Performance

MAPS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

