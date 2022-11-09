Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 103 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.36.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $296.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average of $355.80.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

