Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

