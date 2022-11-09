Keybank National Association OH Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

