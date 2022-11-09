State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 466,773 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,338,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
