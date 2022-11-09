Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,545 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 386.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 22.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 32.3% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

