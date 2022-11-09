Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 12,791 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

