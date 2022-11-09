Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,893 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

