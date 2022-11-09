W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 172,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 81,125 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

