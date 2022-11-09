Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 748 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

