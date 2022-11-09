Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

