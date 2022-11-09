Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

