Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

