Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

