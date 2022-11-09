Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

