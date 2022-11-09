Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.