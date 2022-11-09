Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

