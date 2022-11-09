Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 18,867 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.