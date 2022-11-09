Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.41 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

