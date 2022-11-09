Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

