FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.