Keybank National Association OH Purchases 285 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SouthState were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SouthState by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

SouthState Stock Down 0.7 %

SSB opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

